Florist Jane's colourful talk is a sell out

Thanks to the loyal supporters of Langho in Bloom the flower event featuring florist Jane Brown was sold out within days.

Jane has a degree in interior design and is also a winner of the prestigious British Interior Design Award for her work with ceramics and flowers. She is also a member of NAFAS and Whalley Flower Club.

Diana Rushton, of Langho in Bloom, welcomed Jane to the group’s first event of 2017.

Jane subsequently explained how she approaches each flower arranging commission, whether it be a bride’s bouquet, a simple bunch of flowers to say thank you or a statement piece for a special event or location. She uses a mixture of materials and incorporates flowers and foliage from her own garden in line with the season.

At the talk, Jane created two stunning arrangements with Valentine’s Day in mind using red roses and red tulips offset with a variety of foliage including ivy and rosemary. She generously donated her creations for the raffle saying how much she enjoyed working with both natural and man made materials.

On behalf of Langho in Bloom, Veronica Hargreaves thanked her for presentation, saying: “The demonstration illustrates how it’s possible to transform some simple pieces of garden flowers and foliage into a stunning display. ”

Veronica thanked everyone for supporting the event, especially the Women’s Institute, Whalley Golf Club, St Mary’s Wednesday Club as well as many villagers from Langho. The event raised £264 which will be put towards Langho in Bloom spring planting.