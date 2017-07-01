Flagship Valley homes scheme opens its doors

A flagship Billington development featuring 19 two-bedroom “HAPPI” homes for the over-55s has opened its doors.

The HAPPI homes, or Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation, are designed specifically for older dwellers.

They are spacious and open, highly energy-efficient, secure, adaptable and “care ready”, have high levels of natural light and green space, and can be digitally connected.

The Elker Meadows scheme, which has been developed by St Vincent’s Housing Association, with support from Ribble Valley Borough Council and the Department of Health, also features easy-access parking and storage facilities, individual balconies, a communal lounge, shared garden and allotments, and private courtyards.

Colin Hirst, the borough council’s head of regeneration and housing, said: “The provision of affordable housing for older residents is one of the biggest challenges facing the council and these apartments are ideal for those looking to downsize.

“Elker Meadows is designed around a landscaped courtyard allowing for outdoor activities and socialising. There are also communal grounds and a large allotment area, with raised plant beds. We are delighted to have supported this flagship development.”

All rented properties at Elker Meadows have now been allocated, but a few for shared ownership are still available to people with a local connection. For further details, contact the council on 01200 425111 or St Vincent’s Housing Association on 0161 772 2165.