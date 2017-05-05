Five votes wins Conservatives Clitheroe seat

Statistics show that the county council division of Clitheroe was the most closely contested in Lancashire.

Figures released by Lancashire County Council show that Clitheroe was won with the smallest majority - just five votes - by sitting Conservative councillor Ian Brown. This was closely followed by Mid Rossendale where the Conservative's David Foxcroft won with a majority of eight votes and Whitworth and Bacup where the Conservative's Peter Steen was successful with a majority of 17.

A recount, which was held during today's election count, confirmed Coun. Brown had polled 1,658 votes, Coun. Allan Knox 1,653 and Labour's Sue Riley 631 votes.

Speaking after his nail-biting victory, Coun. Brown said: "It was a closely fought contest and they really did their hardest, but at the end of the day I managed to do it.

"I now hope to carry on with my work and try my best for local people."

A despondent Coun. Knox, who is a town councillor for Clitheroe and a Ribble Valley Borough Councillor, said: "I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me and I will now continue to work for the people of Clitheroe."

There was a 32.73% turnout in Clitheroe.- up on the 2013 election which saw 28.29% turn out to vote.