Fitness and fun are life lessons for sporty Balderstone students

A school staged a fun packed week in a drive to raise the profile of sport and the importance of keeping fit and active.

Children from Balderstone St Leonard's C of E School took part in a series of fund raising activities, a club taster day, sports day and fitness training to learn about the benefits of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

Coach Mel from the Ribble Valley Acrobatics Academy puts the students through their paces at the sports and fitness week at Balderstone St Leonard's Primary School.

Teachers also used the week to introduce the children to the six key sporting values and launch their new ‘Change 4 Life’ clubs.

The week kicked off with a skipping workshop and the children enjoyed taster sessions with Ribble Valley Acrobatics Academy, Ribble Valley Netball Club and Ribble Valley Raiders Cricket Club.

And several of the children were so impressed they signed up for some of the clubs.

The children were also taught about a number of leading sportsmen and they wrote their own sporting pledges to help them continue with their healthy lifestyles.