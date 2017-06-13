Firm helps Clitheroe residents left without broadband and TV

Police are warning pranksters who cut cables outside homes in Clitheroe to stop.

The vandals targeted homes on Waterloo Road cutting satellite and aerial cables. Some of the residents have had their Sky and telephone lines sabotaged, while other victims discovered the wiring had been cut, leaving them without broadband and unable to watch television.

The incident happened Sunday night into Monday. Since then, kind-hearted engineers from Accrington Aerials Ltd have come to the aid of the residents and repaired the damage for free.

Local resident Emily Jane Patten, who woke to find the aerial cables of her house had been cut, said: “Thanks to you, the ten houses, including my own, whose aerials were cut in the middle of the night by scumbags have all been reconnected so quickly and professionally and free of charge too! Thank you so much for your generosity.”

The Rev. Andy Froud, priest-in-charge of Clitheroe Parish Church, said: “It restores my faith in human nature.”

Clitheroe resident, Gary Kent, was also one of those affected, He posted on Facebook: “There are families in these houses and it’s not cheap to get fixed.”

Mr Clive Barnes, who runs Accrington Aerials Ltd, said he had been overwhelmed with the response from grateful Clitheroe residents.

“I cannot believe the amount of gratitude we have received. I initially received a phone call on Monday morning from a resident and I scheduled for our engineers to attend her house in the afternoon to repair the damage. When I logged onto Facebook, I noticed a few other posts on the same road. So, I asked our engineers to go out and repair the damage for free.”

He added: “We are a family-run business and we know people are skint at the moment so we decided to help.”

Police investigations are continuing into the incident. Sgt. Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, said: “We are looking into what happened, but are warning the people responsible to stop vandalising the cables.

“If anyone witnessed anything suspicious on Sunday night into Monday, they are asked to call Clitheroe Police on 01200 458734.”