Firefighters cut motorist free after Ribble Valley crash

A van driver had to be cut free by firefighters after crashing into a stone wall in a Ribble Valley village earlier this afternoon.
Fire crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood and Hyndburn were called out at just before 2-10pm to the accident on Grindleton Road, West Bradford.
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said that the van driver had become trapped in his vehicle after crashing into the stone wall of a building.
Firefighters used a winch and cutting equipment to free the man who was then treated by paramedics at the scene.
