Firefighters attend house fire and commercial blaze

Firefighters have been kept busy this morning dealing with two blazes in the Ribble Valley.

At shortly after 8am, firefighters attended a blaze at a cottage on Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester.

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended the fire and, on arrival, crews found a fire involving a hearth and upper flooring of the property.

They used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. The Urban Search and Rescue Team from Chorley were called to help shore up the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, at shortly after 10 am, firefighters attended a commercial fire on Taylor Street, Clitheroe.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe were called to the fire involving an industrial machine on Taylor Street and worked with onsite teams to extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but no injuries were reported.