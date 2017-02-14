Fire crews called after pensioner's brekkie goes up in flames

Firefighters came to the aid of an elderly gentleman this morning after he fell asleep while cooking sausages for his breakfast.

A crew from Clitheroe Fire Station and one from Hyndburn led the man to safety at around 7-40am after a fire alarm sounded at the pensioner's property on Bolland Close in Clitheroe.

"The man had put some sausages under the grill but then fell asleep," explained Dave McGrath, watch manager at Clitheroe Fire Station. "The smoke woke him up and he managed to get out of the premises before we arrived."

Firefighters subsequently used a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke.

Meanwhile, early evening yesterday, a crew from Clitheroe Fire Station was called out to a chimney fire at a property on Grindleton Road, West Bradford. They were there for one hour dealing with the fire and fitted smoke alarms in the house while they were there.