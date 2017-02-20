Fire chief makes smoke alarm plea

A fire chief is calling on residents to ensure they have smoke alarms fitted after the devices possibly saved the lives of residents involved in two recent fires.

Clitheroe Fire Station watch manager Dave McGrath made the plea after dealing with two fires this weekend. The first started at a mid-terraced property on Franklin Street in Clitheroe at around 5-15pm on Saturday and another started in a property on Castle Keep View, Clitheroe, at 10-43pm, last night.

Two fire engines attended the first fire which started after various textiles inside the house caught ablaze due to poorly discarded smoking material on the premises.

Three fire engines - two from Clitheroe and one from Great Harwood - attended the second fire which started in a bin inside the house after smoking material was once again poorly discarded.

A smoke alarm alerted the occupant to the fire last night and firefighters attended after receiving an automatic call. A woman was subsequently given oxygen at the scene and a ventilation unit was used to clear smoke from the property.

"Luckily, on both occasions, people had smoke alarms fitted, which possibly saved their lives." said Mr McGrath.

He added that anyone who wanted smoke alarms fitted to their property can either phone 0800 1691125 or call into Clitheroe Fire Station on a Monday evening.