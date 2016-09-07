Festival fun despite the rain

Family-friendly local festival Sabden Live went ahead despite the weekend weather.

The free admission event, which started in 2010 as one day of music and fun based at the Pendle Witch pub, now attracts big-name bands over the Saturday and Sunday, with profits going towards three deserving local charities – North West Air Ambulance, East Lancs Hospice and Pendleside Hospice.

The festival, which did not take place last year, was back to it’s original format of free family fun and enjoyed by all who braved the rain.

This year’s line up featured hoards of local talent including Blowjangles, Charly Syndrome, Doojiman and the Exploders, Good Foxy, Rawcuss, Live Again and Flaming Hearts along with The Switch, Grace Davies Band, Rewired, Lowriderz, The Burritos and The Boutiques.