Fears raised over missing person in early hours restaurant fire

A fire broke out in a Chinese restaurant where it was initially believed someone was trapped in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Fire crews from Burnley and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn were mobilised at 4-20am to the blaze at the Oriental Buffet restaurant in Bethesda Street, Burnley, when it was believed someone was missing.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “On arrival crews established that everyone was accounted for.

“They used breathing apparatus, two hose reels, triple extension ladder and the aerial ladder platform to put out the fire which took about an hour to extinguish.”