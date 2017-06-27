Father and son rap artistes return to roots for concert to combat racism

A father and son are returning to their roots in Pendle for a concert that aims to fight racism.

Matthew Bennett (38) and his eighteen-year-old son Callum will be on stage on Friday performing all their own material at the Love Music Hate Racism event at The Muni Theatre in Colne.

The concert has been organised by the East Lancashire branch of the Stand Up To Racism group.

Performing under the name FMA + 12 Gage the talented duo are both writers and rap artistes.

Matthew was a pupil at the former Edge End High School in Nelson and he grew up in Burnley.

He moved to Preston at the age of 21 and was diagnosed with autism three years ago.

He said: "I have always been very creative and once I had learned to harness that it has helped me to use my creativity as a writer."

A scriptwriter who was recently in the top 10 of a competition to write the story for a horror film, Matthew and Callum performed together at Autism’s Got Talent in London.

The event was put on by the autism charity Anna Kennedy Online and is a showcase of talent from those that are on the autistic spectrum.

The father and son will share the stage with a range of other acts including groups The Ragamuffins, The Sentimentalists and All Hail Hyenas

The event takes place over two stages and there will be stalls and DJs.

All money raised will be going to help local refugees.

The link for tickets to the show is https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/love-music-hate-racism-tickets-34990568733?aff=es2





