Fatal motorbike crash claims life of Brockhall developer's son

A well known Ribble Valley businessman’s son was killed in a tragic motorbike accident last week in Phuket, Thailand.

Harry Hitman (37) was the son of the late property tycoon Gerald Hitman, the man responsible for the conversion of the former Brockhall hospital, Old Langho, into a luxury 400-house development, which also became home to the Blackburn Rovers training ground.

The Phuket Gazette reported that the British tourist was killed in the early hours of Friday morning, after his scooter crashed into a concrete wall on Soi Ta-Iad in Phuket’s Chalong subdistrict.

Police Captain Somkiet said that the victim was identified by his international driving licence as Harry Isaac Hitman, 37, and that he was not wearing a helmet. Mr Hitman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. A cremation took place on Monday.

Whalley councillor and friend to Harry’s father the late Gerald Hitman, Coun. Joyce Holgate said: “It’s a tragedy, especially as it’s a loss of a young life. I didn’t know Harry so well, but I knew his dad, Gerald, and he died relatively young too. Harry was an ambitious lad and was involved with developments in the Ribble valley after his father’s death. It’s very sad what’s happened.”