Farewell to former Farmers Guardian editor Gerald Henderson

The former editor of national newspaper Farmers Guardian, Gerald Henderson, has died aged 86.

Gerald, whose home was in Barton, near Preston, had worked in general news reporting before specialising in rural and farming issues.

He worked on the Lancashire Daily Post - a forerunner to the Lancashire Post - and on the Preston Guardian prior to joining Farmers Guardian.

Gerald, who was educated at Kirkham Grammar School, edited the paper from 1987 until 1995, overseeing an increase in circulation from 40,000 to 55,200 copies per week, making it Britain’s fastest-growing paid-for farming newspaper.

His appointment to the editor’s chair was welcomed by staff across both editorial and commercial departments – a reflection of the esteem in which he was held and the high standards he insisted on delivering.

In the early days of Farmers Guardian, as well a reporting on farming and farming politics, he had specialised in the poultry sector, reflecting the importance of that sector in the north west at the time.

In recognition of his work he was presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to agricultural communication by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

Mr Henderson celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with wife Irene in June.

They were closely involved in the local community, centred around St Lawrence’s church and school.

He was a keen tennis player and in retirement he and Irene took up bowls.

Mr Henderson was also a member of the local bowling club committee.

Mr Henderson leaves two sons Martin and Stuart and five grandchildren.

His funeral is on Friday.