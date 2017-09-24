Fancy becoming a footpath detective?

There may be thousands of footpaths in Lancashire which no longer appear on maps, but which were once well known to local people.

If these can be proved to have been used as public paths they can be registered on the map as Public Rights of Way and protected for ever. But, according to Clitheroe Ramblers, this possibility will run out in a few years time. If you would like to learn how to track these down, Clitheroe Ramblers are hosting a training session in Clitheroe Library on October 5th, from 4pm to about 5-30pm. It will be run by members of Lancaster Ramblers, using the PCs in the library, but you can bring your own laptop if you like. This is open to anyone who is interested in footpaths and enjoys working with old maps and historical data. Booking is essential as numbers are limited.

To book contact Ian Nicol, by calling 01200 423801 or 07704 173530, or e-mail him at ian_nicol@hotmail.com.