Fancy a job as a firefighter?

Have you ever dreamt of starting a career as a firefighter?

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are seeking potential recruits from the Clitheroe community to join their successful team of retained firefighters at Clitheroe Fire Station.

A recruitment workshop will be held at the fire station on Sunday, July 30th, between 10am and 3pm. Existing Clitheroe firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and give advice on the application and selection process.

This will include a demonstration of the multi-stage fitness test. Closing date for the current campaign is Friday, August 18th.