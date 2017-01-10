Family's hopes for military themed funeral for much loved Oliver

The family of the teenage boy who collapsed and died at the weekend have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public who have donated an incredible £2,625 in just two days to help with funeral costs.

A fund raising page in memory of 17-year-old Oliver McIvor, of Sabden, was launched on Sunday with a £1,000 target and it had reached £2,625 by Monday evening.

Some of the touching floral tributes that have been left for tragic teen Oliver McIvor.

Oliver's aunt, Jenna Hayman of Padiham, said: "“This is one of the highest amounts I have ever seen raised in such a short time and we have been completely overwhelmed by how kind and supportive people have been."

The family are now hoping that Oliver will have a military themed funeral with a horse-drawn carriage.

Oliver, who had five brothers and sisters, was also a huge fan of Irish MMA fighter and UFC star Conor McGregor and relatives are trying to contact the star to ask him for a “shout out” for Oliver.

In a moving message on social media Oliver’s cousin, Tim Hopwood, told the top sportsman he was Oliver’s hero and it would mean “the absolute world” to Oliver’s family and friends for his best wishes.

Tragically Oliver was just days away from fulfilling his lifelong dream to join the army.

And in a heartbreaking twist of fate he had just received his regiment number on the day of his death on Saturday.

Oliver had completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment this week.

It was a dream come true for Oliver who would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent McIvor, who completed 25 years with the army rising to the rank of lance corporal.

Jenna of Padiham added: “We were preparing to go for a meal on Saturday evening to celebrate Oliver’s achievement.

“He had worked so hard for this and he was on top of the world."

“He was only young but Oliver was a well-known and popular person. I never knew him not to have a smile on his face and he never failed to make people laugh. He used to have people in tears of laughter he was that funny.

“He was the sort of person who lit up a room when he walked in. He had a lot of friends and he could fit in with anyone.”

Dozens of floral tributes have been placed at the spot where Oliver was found at Black Hill on the border with Read and Sabden, many of them from his heart-broken friends.

The family was also touched to receive a message of sympathy from the owner of the hotel in Cyprus where they have enjoyed several holidays over the years.

The teen was also known for his smart dress sense and for always looking dapper with not a hair out of place. Oliver grew up in Burnley and attended Padiham Primary School and Shuttleworth College.

Shuttleworth headteacher Ruth England paid tribute to Oliver who left the college in 2015. She said: “Everyone at Shuttleworth College is shocked and saddened by the news of Oliver’s death. Oliver was a popular student and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.”

Oliver moved to Sabden with his family three years ago and soon became part of the close-knit community.

Jenna added: “He soon got himself involved with the village life and made so many new friends. They loved him and the community is in shock.”

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We were called at approximately 4-30pm to Back Lane, Read, to a suspected collapse.

“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.”

Anyone who would like to make a contribution to Oliver’s funeral fund should go to justgiving.com and click onto Jena Hayman’s amazing story.