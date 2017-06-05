Family fun at village duck race and fete

Pendleton Village Duck Race and Fete is being held this Saturday to raise funds for the village hall.

Last year’s event which had a “royal” theme raised just under £2,000 for the recently improved hall.

At this year’s event, which will be held from 2 to 5pm, there will be fun for all the family.

As well as traditional stalls including a book stall, tombola and others, there will be a range of refreshments including ice cream plus tea, coffee and cake in the village hall.

There will also be a decorated plant pot trail and the duck race will start at 3pm.

It is free admission to this kid friendly event.