Family festival fun in honour of a treasured son, brother and friend

Crowds flocked to the second Dugfest mini family festival.

Hosted and organised by friends Heidi Dugdale (14) and 22-year-old Jade Stockburn, the event was a great success, raising the grand total of £2,116 for charity, double the amount it made last year.

Heidi Dugdale (left) and her friend Jade Stockburn pose for a picture at the second Dugfest family festival they organised in honour of Heidi's brother, Joshua, who died two years ago.

The event was held in memory of Heidi's brother, Joshua Dugdale, who died in 2015.

Heidi and Joshua's mum, Laura, said: "The event was absolutely fabulous and people are already messaging about tickets for next year."

The venue for Dugfest was the family’s home, Woodend Barn Farm in Reedley, and featured a line up of bands, DJs, hot food, cupcake and candyfloss stall, a bouncy castle, gladiator inflatable, festival face painting, a raffle and tombola.

Last year the money raised was donated to the Fraser Street Project in Burnley where Joshua, who took his own life, was a volunteer.

Sadly the project has since closed down so this year all the proceeds will be donated to Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity and MIND.

Joshua, who lived with his parents Barry and Laura in Reedley, attended Wheatley Lane School in Fence and Fisher More High School, Colne.

He had worked as an electrical engineer in Burnley for Chapman Ventilation and was in the process of looking for an apprenticeship.

Determined that his legacy as a kind, caring and helpful young man would live on, the 19-year-old’s family set up the Josh Dugdale Foundation to provide help and support for vulnerable people, something that he was passionate about.