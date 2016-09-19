Explorers will launch uni’s new arts season

Lancaster Arts and Litfest welcomes Sir Ranulph Fiennes for an evening of stories and anecdotes with friend and fellow explorer-mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington, who will be interviewing him on Thursday, September 29 at the Great Hall, Lancaster University.

Sir Ranulph is a record-breaking explorer, whose on foot expeditions to the furthest reaches of the earth have pushed the limits of human exploration and challenged Fiennes to overcome his greatest fear: heights. A surprising fear for an experienced mountaineer, Fiennes admits his fear is so great, he’d rather send his wife up a ladder to clean the gutters.

Launching his latest book ‘Fear’ the talk engages with Fiennes’ personal experiences of fear, what it is, why we experience it and how he has overcome his own.

To buy tickets visit: www.lancasterarts.org or call 01524 594151. Each ticket holder will receive a free copy of “Fear”.