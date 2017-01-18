Experts line up to boost specialist auctions

Silverwoods Auction is strengthening it’s team of specialist consultants for 2017 and introducing a new programme of special sales alongside it’s bi-monthly fine art and antiques auctions.

The move comes after two exceptional auctions in the latter part of 2016.

Following successful October and December fine art and antiques auctions at Silverwoods, the Clitheroe auction house is moving ahead and widening its service to appeal to more sections of the burgeoning antiques market.

Senior auctioneer Wilf Mould explained: “We are seeing an increasing demand for specialist valuation services and sales in particular sectors – so we are concentrating on those to sit alongside our bi-monthly auctions. As these are live worldwide on the internet, some exceptional prices have recently been achieved and so we are developing our offering to reflect this.”

June, for instance, will feature a special sale of militaria which will be overseen by James Thompson, the company’s newly recruited expert on forces antiques.

James said: “It’s great to be able to work alongside such an experienced team in an area that I have been involved with for many years since leaving the army. Medals are a particular passion of mine and they are items that many families will have in their attics. I’m more than happy to give people information on any item of militaria they may have – even if they are just interested in their provenance and are not wanting to sell.”

The team is further strengthened with the appointment of Glyn Thompson, a highly experienced valuer and auctioneer who has joined Silverwoods from his long established family firm Thompson’s of Kirkby Lonsdale. Respected independent consultant Henrietta Graham, who has held senior positions at Sotheby’s and Bonhams, is also acting as a part time advisor and valuer.

The new appointments come after a successful autumn and winter 2016 in the saleroom. The company appeared on several Flog It programmes over the Christmas period, achieving good prices for the TV vendors, including an exceptional £1,500 for a Rolex watch. Another Rolex – a magnificent gold example – was the star of the show at the December fine art sale, going under the hammer to a keen room bidder for £6,200.

Silverwoods resident clock, watch and jewellery specialist Kurt von Rugemer said: “I believe that top marques such as Rolex, Longines and Patek Philippe are only going to increase in popularity among buyers in the coming months. As is also the case with fine jewellery, many people are looking for both long and medium term investments which will stand a good chance of appreciating in value.”

For ceramics, glass and Art and Crafts antiques, ex-colleague antique lecturer and experienced valuer Jacquie Fairburn is on hand to advise potential vendors. She has an interest in early furniture, as does company director Hill Speak. Hill is a fount of all knowledge on early furniture as well as sporting art and he is curating August’s special sale of Sporting Art and Collectables – times to coincide with the start of the shooting season.

Coin and stamp consultant Ken Payne is well-known to many in the trade and he is available to advise on the disposal of these collections which are often found in attics but really need to be assessed by an expert. He also advises on the company’s intake of wine and spirit collections.

Alongside Silverwoods Monday general valuation and antique intake, there will now be a new appointments-based system for valuation, taking place on Friday every week. Private, pre-booked sessions for special collections or items can now be arranged at a time to suit customers and with the relevant expert in attendance. If you would like a private consultation, call Kurt von Rugemer on 01200 423322 or email information and images to info@silverwoods.co.uk

