Experienced motorcyclist died on Gisburn accident blackspot

An experienced Colne motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a dry stone wall on a notorious accident blackspot.

Mr James Hall, known to his friends and family as Steve, died from head injuries in the Royal Preston Hospital on May 29th, where he had been airlifted following the accident on the A682 road from Gisburn to Barrowford, known as one of the most dangerous roads in East Lancashire.

The 43-year-old heavy goods vehicle driver from Skipton Road had been riding with friend Craig Cryer on Friday, May 20th, when he had overtaken a car driven by Mr David Bilsborrow on a right hand bend, lost control of his Suzuki motorbike and crashed.

The car and bikes had been travelling towards Barrowford when the accident happened around 6-15pm.

Mr Cryer, giving evidence at an inquest at Ribble Valley Coroner’s Court, said his friend of three to four years was an experienced rider, but had suffered health difficulties.

Mr Cryer said: “Steve hadn’t been feeling well. He struggled to get on and off his bike. He also needed help at home. On the day of the accident we had stopped for a while in Settle because he was feeling tired.

“I was also a little concerned that he’d had some issues with his bike, included fitting brake discs himself.”

Police accident investigator PC Jason Coalclough said that he had examined the Suzuki bike and did not feel there were any mechanical problems which contributed to the accident.

The officer said that a GoPro camera found later at the scene, which had been fitted to Mr Hall’s helmet, had captured video footage of the journey and eventual crash.

He said: “The bike was free of any mechanical defect and the road conditions were dry.

“The camera recorded Mr Hall’s bike at travelling up to 120mph on 60mph roads. I believe the accident was caused by excessive speed and poor road positioning. He was also wearing a tinted visor with reduced visibility.”

PC Coalclough added that there were no alcohol or drugs in Mr Hall’s system and his estimated speed at impact was thought to be 40mph.

Consultant neurosurgeon at Royal Preston Hospital Mr Nicholas Park said that Mr Hall had suffered a fractured skull and never regained consciousness.

Blackburn and Ribble Valley Coroner Mr Michael Singleton passed his condolences to Mr Hall’s family at the inquest, and concluded that he had died as a result of a road traffic collision.