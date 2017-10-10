Rosy day of bulb-planting

A day of bulb-planting came up roses for a group of youngsters beavering away in Simonstone last month.



Around 20 Cubs, Scouts, Beavers and parents rallied together to create a gorgeous crown of daffodils surrounding the Stork Hotel car park ahead of spring.



“Simonstone Parish Council bought four 25kg sacks of bulbs from Huntroyde Nurseries, who were very generous,” said parish council member, Geoff Hodbod.



“Thank you to Marion Kelly, a retired professional gardener, who got involved and directed. Thank you also to Anne Mainwaring for rallying her Guide group and Dr John Barker and Coun. Graham Meloy, heads of the Martholme Greenway group, who planted along the newly opened footpath along the railway line from Simonstone Lane to Gooseleach Woods.



“It was great to see so many young people getting involved.”