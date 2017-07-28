Employees rise to the challenge for local people in crisis

A long-standing and thriving Clitheroe firm has been busy celebrating 200 years of inspiring science and sustained innovation ...using the occasion to help the poor.

Staff at Johnson Matthey marked the momentous milestone by attending a party. Other JM sites around the world were also holding a celebratory event for the anniversary.

In order to give something back to the community, all employees were invited to donate items to the Ribble Valley Foodbank, with the target of collecting 200 items for 200 years.

Everyone rose to the challenge and they managed to collect 208 items of essential items of food and toiletries. The foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across borough.

Ribble Valley Foodbank manager, Ruth Haldane, attended the site to be presented with the items for the needy people of the borough.

Johnson Matthey is a world leader in the development and manufacture of catalysts to control harmful pollutant emissions and optimise industrial processes.

Staff at the Clitheroe site, which is based at the Pimlico Industrial Area, also organised a lunch for all staff and enjoyed playing outdoor games.

A tree was planted to commemorate the occasion and photos and memorabilia from the site’s history were on display for staff to reminisce over.