Elderly woman seriously injured after collision in Clitheroe car park

An elderly woman is in a serious condition after a collision in Clitheroe this morning (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 11 am where a collision occurred between a Ford Kuga and a 79-year-old woman from Clitheroe at Lowergate Short Stay Car Park.

The female was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head injury, a punctured lung, a fractured pelvis and an injury to her hand. Her condition is described as serious.

Sgt Dave Hurst from the Roads Policing Unit said: “My thoughts are with the injured lady and her family and I hope that her condition improves whilst she receives treatment in hospital.

“If you saw anything or have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 459 of December 20th.”

The driver of the Kuga, a 53-year-old woman from Whalley, was treated at the scene for shock. No arrests have been made.