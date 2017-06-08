Young people give candidates a grilling

Pupils at Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School quizzed candidates about their policies ahead of today’s General Election polling day.

The debate was held in the school’s drama complex and streamed using Facebook Live on the school’s Facebook page.

Answering a variety of questions from pupils were Green Party candidate Graham Sowter, Labour Party candidate David Hinder and Conservative Party candidate Nigel Evans.

Liberal Democrat candidate Allan Knox is currently unwell and did not attend the debate.

The Rev. Andy Froud, who is priest-in-charge of Clitheroe Parish Church, chaired proceedings and encouraged a fair debate.

He said: “Not everybody is going to agree today but let’s just agree to disagree.”