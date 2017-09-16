Stonyhurst College to open new school abroad

A prestigious Ribble Valley boarding school is to open a new school in Malaysia.

The Penang State Government, Stonyhurst College, and LAPIS have announced the development of Stonyhurst Penang International School in Seri Tanjung Pinang, Tanjong Tokong, Penang, Malaysia.

It will attract both international and Malaysian students from the region to study in Malaysia, in line with the Penang State Government’s vision to develop Penang as an Education Hub.

The school, which will accommodate up to 1,200 local and international pupils aged 3 to 18, will be operated by Stonyhurst College upon completion in 2019.

The school will offer both a British curriculum to prepare students for entry into the best UK and international universities and some Malaysian subjects for local students.

The Chief Minister of Penang, Mr Lim Guan Eng, witnessed the signing of the key agreements on this landmark collaboration involving the Penang State Government, LAPIS, and Stonyhurst.

Headteacher of Stonyhurst, Mr John Browne, said: “Stonyhurst College was founded in 1593 and has a proud Jesuit heritage and culture. I am honoured and moved to be part of a new chapter in its history, by signing this agreement with Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng. The opening of the Stonyhurst College in Malaysia is an historic milestone for the school and one which I sincerely hope will benefit both the community of the school and the wider community around it.”

Chairman of the Board of Governors of Stonyhurst College, Mr John Cowdall, said, “As Chair of the Board of Governors, it gives me the most enormous pleasure to witness the signing of the agreement which will allow Stonyhurst College to have a presence in Malaysia. The Board of Governors has given this historic development a great deal of consideration and we are delighted to have reached this significant stage. We will all committed to seeing this extraordinary project come to fruition.”

Director of LAPIS, Mr Michael Sng said, “LAPIS is proud to build on its success with St Joseph’s Institution International School in Kuala Lumpur to form a partnership with Stonyhurst in Penang. This has tremendous potential as the Penang State Government continues to successfully attract high quality foreign investment”.