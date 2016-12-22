Ribblesdale High School kids freeze for the camera

More than 1,200 pupils and 150 members of staff at a Clitheroe high school kept perfectly still for the camera while taking part in their own mannequin challenge.

The seven-minute long video, which was posted on YouTube yesterday, has so far received almost 6,000 views.

The pupils at Ribblesdale High School are filmed in various still poses throughout the school in classrooms, the canteen and corridors.

The Mannequin Challenge is a viral internet video trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a moving camera films them.