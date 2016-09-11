Ribbe Valley school forced to partially close after flooding

The headteacher of a Ribble Valley secondary school has had to take emergency measures and partially close the school after it was flooded over the weekend.

Mr Michael Wright, head teacher at St Augustine's RC High School at Billington, had to make the decision to partially shut the school after it suffered "major damage" due to a burst internal water main.

A notice on the school's website reads: "As such we will be open for Year 11 only on Monday, September 12th and closed for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 while we assess the damage and begin an initial clean-up of the site.

"We will inform families via text messages and the school website as soon as we are able to open to other year groups.

"While we appreciate the disruption that this closure will cause, our over-riding responsibility is the health and safety of the children."

Saint Augustine’s is an oversubscribed mixed 11 - 16 Roman Catholic High School with over 1,000 pupils on its roll and is one of the largest Catholic 11- 16 high schools within Lancashire.