Pupils challenge raises thousands

Pupils from Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe raised more than £1750 for Comic Relief by taking part in a mannequin challenge at a local supermarket.

The children posed at Sainsbury's supermarket in Clitheroe on Red Nose Day for the mannequin challenge which is a viral internet video trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a moving camera films them.

Comic Relief is a major UK charity with a vision of freeing the world from poverty. This year the national event has raised more than £73 million.