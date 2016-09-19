Poignant wartime exhibition honours teenage soldier who gave his life

A teenage soldier who lost his life in the Great War has been honoured by students from his birthplace.

Alan Edwin Barnes had his name in the records at Whalley Library but sadly there was no photograph of him.

So students from Oakhill School in the village, who went on a trip to Belgium this summer, took a picture of his grave. It is now part of a special exhibition at the library.

Photographs of the pupils' visit to Ypres Salient in Belgium form the core of the exhibition as it tells the story of how they researched the history of Whalley men whose memorials they visited as part of the cycle trip.

Staff from Whalley Library helped the pupils with their research and it is quite poignant that the exhibition is one of the last ones to be featured at the library before it closes at the end of the month, a casualty of swingeing budget cuts by Lancashire County Council.