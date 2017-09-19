Diary date for Clitheroe school anniversary

Celebrations to mark the 85th anniversary of Ribblesdale High School Technology College will be held this weekend.

'In 1932, the Queens Road-based school opened its beautiful wooden doors and the young people of Clitheroe walked in and started what became their foundation of success. A spokesman said: “It is now our opportunity to celebrate the milestone anniversary and we are opening our rather new wooden doors to all past pupils, staff and associates. The event will take place at the school on Saturday (September 23rd).

You can register your interest at the school’s dedicated Facebook page @85ribblesdalehigh and http://ow.ly/hZR330ar1Wu