Dynamic teamwork bags silverware

Super-fit youngsters were put through their paces to complete the annual Clitheroe Scout and Girlguiding Ribble Valley Silver Boot hike.

All 13 teams of Guides and Scouts started and finished at Pendleton and had to navigate to five activity bases.

At each base a challenge was waiting including cooking risotto, knotting, and even diffusing a mock bomb. Points were awarded for the completion of the activity and teamwork.

Teams took between seven and nine hours to complete the course and were all pleased to get back to the hall for something warm to eat after their efforts.

Paul Barlow, the Scout leader in charge of the event, said: “The Silver Boot is an amazing experience for both Guides and Scouts to work as teams conquering challenges, being on their own and giving them the confidence to achieve.”

The winning team was Gisburn Guides “Team B”, a team of five 10-year-olds. Alannah, Ally, Harriet, Isobel and Thea, who impressed the judges with their teamwork and positive attitude, as did many of the teams taking part.

They beat the “Grumpy Explorers” from Clitheroe by a narrow margin.

Isobel, from the winning team, said: “I did my best, we worked as a team and we won!”

Their challenge now is to embellish the silver boot trophy.