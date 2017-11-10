Dynamic duo's weird and wonderful charity challenges

A dynamic duo who have been tackling a year’s worth of weird and wonderful challenges are preparing for the latest instalment in their charity odyssey.

Pendle men Josh Hindle and David Smith made a bold promise last year – to raise vital money for Pendleside Hospice – and asked the public to dream up 12 tricky trials for them to complete.



After tasks which have included walking four miles in flippers, blindfolded baking and walking the length of Hadrian’s Wall, the duo must now spend a night in one of Britain’s most haunted venues, Muncaster Castle.



After a break in September for personal reasons, the pair will complete two challenges this month, the second being to stomach some stomach – offal and other goodies to be precise, in a bushtucker style trial.



Wedding singer Josh said: “Our next challenge is to spend a night in the UK’s most haunted castle and sleep in the Tapestry Room which is supposed to be very haunted.



“I don’t think we’ll be getting much sleep though! We will then move on to our food challenge where we will be attempting to eat some nasty surprises in true ‘I’m a Celebrity’ style.”



The last challenge completed by the pals saw them undertake a 24 hour singing marathon in Burnley Tesco.



Josh added: “It was the longest 24 hours ever and David has no excuses for not knowing the words to Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacobana’ ever again! We would like to say a big thank you to Tesco staff and shoppers who helped us raise just short of £1,400.”

David said: “It was very difficult for me because I don’t sing, only in musicals where you’ve been rehearsing the songs for six months or on karaoke where you can’t go wrong so this was difficult.



“The hardest part wasn’t the singing really, it was standing in the same spot looking at the same things for all of that time.”



The pair have so far raised an amazing £5,000 for the hospice and will be hosting a grand party night on December 30th.

For their final challenge they have been asked to visit Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital dressed as Marvel or superhero characters and present some of the children with gifts and photo opportunities.