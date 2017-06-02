Duck race raises £500 for air ambulance

The weather was wet and windy for the start of the third annual duck race of Clitheroe Lions Club.

In fact, the start had to be delayed by one hour to allow the ducks a longer warm up!

However, on a course which was said to be “good to moist”, the 1,000 ducks left the starting line at 2pm on the most recent Bank Holiday Monday.

Five of them, unfortunately, soon became stuck at various hurdles, but apart from this the race was a great success.

Due to the adverse weather the crowds watching were much reduced, but the ducks were sold out.

The club’s thanks are due to all those who helped on the day and to the staff of the Edisford Bridge Inn for their welcome assistance.

The first duck over the line was 996, the second was 930 and the third was 80 with the respective lucky owners being E.Parkinson, E.Lewis and J.Redfern.

A sum of £500 from the proceeds has been given to the North West Air Ambulance and Clitheroe Lions’ president Alan Clifford is pictured presenting a cheque to Sarah Horn from the NWAA.