Drop in to St Patrick's Day celebrations

Popular Clitheroe band Drop the Floor are set to host a St Patrick's Day concert next month.

The event will be held on Friday, March 17th at St Michael and St John's Centre in Lowergate, Clitheroe, featuring live music by the four piece vocal and instrumental group.

Firmly routed in the traditional music and songs of Ireland but also taking from Scotland and Lancashire, the band features Steven Johnston on Uilleann Pipes, Martin Baptie on fiddle, Richard Moss on guitar and vocals and Daniel Burke on tenor banjo.

Following the release of their debut album “Raise the Roof” in early 2014 and a number of barnstorming appearances including The BIG Whistle Festival, Fylde Folk Festival, Wirral Folk Festival and Cloudspotting Festival, the band continue to build a reputation for their mighty live performances.

The concert starts at 7-30pm and tickets, priced at £5, are available from the Clitheroe Catholic Club and Lightworks Stained Glass, both on Lowergate,

For more information email dropthefloor@hotmail.co.uk or visit the website www.dropthefloor.co.uk