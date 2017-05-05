Driver fined after being caught on mobile phone in Clitheroe

A motorist was issued with a fixed penalty notice for using their mobile phone whilst driving.

A Lancashire Police spokesman is reminding drivers that a few seconds of distraction may be all it takes to cause a tragedy.

He said: "A fixed penalty notice has been issued to a motorist in Clitheroe for using their mobile phone whilst driving. This is a reminder to please put your phones away whilst you are in charge of your vehicles. You may have heard in the news last year about one crash on the A34 in Berkshire, where four people (three of them children) were killed by a lorry driver who was distracted by his mobile phone. We will continue to do everything we can to prevent a similar tragedy.

"Stay off your phones and stay safe!"