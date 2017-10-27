Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after rush hour accident

The driver of a BMW, that crashed before turning on its side during rush hour traffic in Clitheroe this morning, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The man, aged 30 and from Clitheroe, was breathylsed at the scene of the accident in Whalley Road. He was later arrested and is still in police custody.

No-one was injured in the crash, which happened close to The Villa restaurant at around 7-30am.

Police closed the road and cars and school buses had to be diverted which caused traffic mayhem as the road did not re-open until around 9-15am.