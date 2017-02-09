Draw mum for Mother's Day

With Mothers Day fast approaching The Burnley Express newspapers have teamed up with Charter Walk Shopping Centre, to bring you this fabulous competition for all local children.

The competition is designed to get children using their imagination by designing their very own Draw Mum!

There are amazing prizes to be won:

A 3 course meal for up to 4 people courtesy of the Hollywood Star

Fayre and Square

A bottle of Fizz & Gift Vouchers

Plus a bumper bag of goodies for our winning child

All you have to do is simply draw or paint your Mum on an A4 sheet of paper. Please clearly mark your name, age and telephone number on the BACK ONLY The pictures will be scanned.

Closing dates for entries is Wednesday 15th March 2017. The Burnley Express Newspapers will feature a selection of drawings in our special Draw Mum supplement. Then it will be up to our judging panel to decide who will be our lucky winner!!

This competition is open to Primary and Nursery School children up to the age of 11 years old.

For further information contact

The Promotions Team

01253 361844