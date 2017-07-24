Dowham open garden event is blooming success

Crowds of people were left spellbound when they descended into the picturesque village of Downham over the weekend for its annual open garden event.

This year featured a rolling programme of magic shows from the Modern Mystic League, the Society of Magicians of East Lancashire, with unique performances in the Rose Garden of Downham Hall in aid of Ribble Valley Crossroads Care and Downham Village Hall.

Ruby Magee from Clitheroe and Betty Simkin from Chatburn try out the vintage tractors at the Downham Open Garden Day.

Magic was the general theme of the charity weekend, reflecting the special kind of magic that Crossroads and its dedicated teams create in their vital work caring for carers across the Ribble Valley.

Guests were treated to tours of the hall’s stunning gardens, with their unrivalled views of Pendle Hill, which were enhanced by a display of beautiful classic and vintage cars and tractors.

Music by Clitheroe Town Band on Saturday got people into the swing of things and they were followed by the Barnoldswick Brass Band on Sunday.

There were also solo piano performances, morris dancing and local groups, craftspeople and arts ensuring a memorable, family-friendly event for the young and old visitors who had travelled from far and wide to visit Downham Hall.

Nine-year-old Isabelle O'Reilly from Gisburn and some of the flowers for sale at the Downham Open Garden Day.

Other crowd-pleasers included a WI cake stall, pickles, organic products and cheeses, as well as traditional raffles, tombola, ice creams and delicious cream teas along with arts and crafts.