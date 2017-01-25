A pre-Christmas inspection and an update on progress in a national schools table has brought cause for a double celebration for Bowland High School. The school was judged to be outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in all four focus areas as well as for overall effectiveness.

The second bout of good news came when the school were told that they had also made it into the top 100 school nationally. The school’s progress 8 score for disadvantaged pupils was the 21st highest in the country.

Areas highlighted by Ofsted as particular achievements included: “Leaders and staff are highly ambitious for the pupils as to what they can achieve and how they should behave.

“All groups of pupils respond actively to these ambitions and make outstanding progress at this school. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They are polite, well-mannered and respectful young people who are very happy in school.

“Pupils hold their teachers in the highest regard and there is an atmosphere of mutual respect and care. Safeguarding policies and practice are highly effective and pupils feel safe at school and very well looked after. All groups of pupils make very strong progress from their starting points. Pupils enter the school in Year 7 in line with the national average and leave school in Year 11 having made progress equivalent to two-thirds of a GCSE grade better than expected in a wide range of subjects.

Headteacher John Tarbox said:”I am delighted with this report and the judgements reached. The progress made by pupils at the school over a number of years has been excellent and the report celebrates the consistent hard work and achievements of pupils and staff.”