Don’t leave your dog mess on our village green!

You’re risking our health! That’s the message to Sabden dog owners from disgruntled pupils at the village primary school.

Sabden is one of the borough’s dog-fouling action zones after pupils complained about dog poop on the village green.

Dog-fouling can give humans toxocariasis, which causes serious illness and even blindness, particularly in children.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, Heather Coar, said: “Toxocariasis is an awful condition that can leave children permanently blind.

“But the disease can be controlled if dog faeces are disposed of immediately in a responsible manner.

“Dog owners have no excuse for exposing children to the risk of this disease and must pick up their pet mess.

“Most dog owners are responsible, but a few are spoiling it for everyone else and we are committed to taking action.”

Dog wardens have been undertaking school visits throughout the borough in a bid to boost responsible pet ownership.

Sabden Primary School pupil Ruby said: “Dog poo is horrible and we are asking dog owners to clean up their mess, so that we can play on the green without stepping in it.”

Sabden is one of five dog-fouling action zones established by Ribble Valley Borough Council to target people who leave their pet poop in public.

Dog wardens will be out and about in Clitheroe, Chatburn, Sabden, Mellor and Longridge in a bid to catch the culprits who are blighting the borough with dog dirt.

They will be issuing £100 fixed penalty notices to dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets rising to prosecution and fines of £1,000 for persistent offenders.

Heather Coar added: “Dog-fouling is the subject of constant complaints from the borough’s residents and we are committed to taking action.

“We urge residents to be our eyes and ears and help us tackle this problem by reporting the irresponsible dog owners.”

For further information about dog fouling or to report dog fouling, contact Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111.