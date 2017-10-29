Did you hold your wedding reception at this landmark hotel?

A hotel, that established a reputation as one of the North West's top venues for weddings and other high profile events, will soon disappear from the landscape forever.

Bulldozers are set to move in to demolish the Moorcock Inn, Waddington, that has fallen into disrepair since it closed its doors for the final time seven years ago.

Once a renowned restaurant, pub and a popular wedding venue for a couple of generations of brides, the building has become an abandoned eyesore.

Ribble Valley Council's planning committee last month granted permission for the building to be pulled down and four new homes built on the site.

One of the conditions of the approval was that demolition work would begin in the next year and the site is being fenced off in preparation for the work to begin.

The final details of the massive demolition programme are still being worked out before it begins.

