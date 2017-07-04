Diary date to discuss this year’s Victorian extravaganza

Whalley villagers are being invited to an annual general meeting to discuss this year’s Pickwick Festival.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 11th, from 7pm onwards at Whalley Old Grammar School in the Calder Room.

The Dickensian-themed event attracts thousands of people into the village every Christmas. Despite the cold weather, visitors enjoy food and drink and stalls selling yuletide gifts, while traders are dressed in Victorian costumes.

A spokesman for Whalley Pickwick said: “Everyone is welcome to the AGM. This is the 29th year of Whalley Pickwick and we need your views on the previous events and what you would like to see this year. Volunteers will be needed on the night and new members are welcome.”