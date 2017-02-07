Diary date for free pension advice event

A question-and-answer session geared towards helping Valley residents get to grips with the new government pension regulations will be held in Clitheroe.

Hosted by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade, this is an opportunity for anyone in business to meet other business owners and get expert advice.

Employers are now legally obligated to automatically enrol certain staff into a workplace pension scheme and substantial penalties can apply for non-compliance.

This informative event is free to attend and is an ideal chance to meet Chamber members and two local experts Daniel Armitage and Damian Farragher. As well as a short introductory presentation, there will be an extensive question-and-answer session where you can ask anything regarding the new scheme.

If businesses plan properly, auto enrolment can be a positive experience for both the employer and employees.

This event is designed to highlight the serious risks of leaving your planning until the last minute and will also be valuable to those employers who are seeking reassurance that they are meeting required standards. Cheetham Jackson’s pension expert, Daniel Armitage, will outline the issues that employers are currently facing and how best to tackle them while Damian Farragher, of FS Accountants, will help you understand the tax implications of pension contributions from both the businesses’ point of view and the individuals.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at 5-45pm at the Swan and Royal Hotel, Clitheroe. To book, e-mail secretary@clitheroechamber.co.uk