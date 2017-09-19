Diamond couple mark 60 years milestone

Sixty years of wedded bliss has been celebrated by a devoted Clitheroe couple.

Tony and Hilda Makinson marked their Diamond Wedding anniversary at West Bradford Village Hall surrounded by 90 members of their family and friends on Saturday. Their anniversary was extra special after receiving a congratulatory card from Her Majesty, the Queen.

Hilda (82) was born in Little Eccleston, near Blackpool, while Tony (84), who was from a farming family, lived in Cumbria. They both moved to Lancaster with their families in their childhood and met at a community dance when in their teens. Hilda recalled the beautiful moment she clapped eyes on her future husband . She said: “Tony was with his friends and then asked me to dance. We had a few dances and then he walked me home. It was a beautiful and memorable moment.”

Love blossomed for the pair who married four years later on September 18th, 1957. The newlyweds bought their first home in Lancaster and enjoyed the arrival of their two sons - Michael and Derek. They moved to the Ribble Valley in 1963 to farm at Braddup House Farm, Waddington and a year later welcomed their daughter Grace and two years later, Eileen. They retired from farming in 1998.

Tony, who loves fishing and playing snooker, walks every day, while Hilda, who is a former member of the Lady Farmers and Soroptimist International and has been president in both, supported Tony on the farm and brought up four children.

The Diamond couple are blessed with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, Hilda replied: “To be tolerant with each other! We’ve had good times and sad times in our married life, but even when we’ve had a difference of opinion, we’ve always made things right.”