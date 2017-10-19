Demolition of inn marks end of an era for Ribble Valley

The landscape of the Ribble Valley is set to change forever when one of the area's most famous hotels is demolished.



Bulldozers are set to move in to demolish the Moorcock Inn, Waddington, that has fallen into disrepair since it closed its doors for the final time seven years ago.

The once proud Moorcock Inn, which hosted a royal visit, is set to be demolished.

Once a renowned restaurant, pub and a popular wedding venue for a couple of generations of brides, the building has become an abandoned eyesore.

Ribble Valley Council's planning committee last month granted permission for the building to be pulled down and four new homes built on the site.

One of the conditions of the approval was that demolition work would begin in the next year and the site is being fenced off in preparation for the work to begin.

The final details of the massive demolition programme are still being worked out before it begins.

The Moorcock began its life as a humble roadside inn until it was bought in 1926 by Walter Greenhalgh who transformed it into a "destination" place serving quality food. He built a ballroom for dinner dances and grand functions and the pub's reputation became well known across the North West.

It's reputation as a high class destination was secured in 1955 when it was chosen by the former Burnley Corporation to cater for a civic lunch for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a royal visit.

In 1975, the inn went into liquidation after recording losses of £97,500 and the building was gutted by a fire in 1976, then fully restored and reopened in 1977.



In 1984, the business was bought by Peter and Susan Fillary, who ran it successfully for more than 20 years and, with its reputation for food and functions fully restored, The Moorcock was put firmly back on the map.



After a series of owners and management The Moorcock Inn closed its doors for the final time in 2010, with the recession being cited as the reason for the business finally folding.