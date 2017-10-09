Dedicated teen crowned ‘Student of the Year’

An “exceptional” Clitheroe teenager is all smiles after being recognised as “Student of the Year”.

Anita Afzal, who is studying for the CACHE Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator) at Blackburn College, was awarded the title at the annual Further Education Star Awards.

The 17-year-old was recognised as an exemplary student and noted for her professionalism and exceptional work placement reports.

Delighted with the recognition, she said: “I feel very surprised, but am so happy to have won ‘Student of the Year Award’.

“I have had a wonderful experience at Blackburn College and my tutors have been so supportive.”

Course tutors praised Anita’s fantastic attitude, stating that nothing was too much for her and that she would always go the extra mile to achieve high standards.

Looking to the future and determined to continue doing well in her studies, Anita added: “My dream is to become a nursery nurse and the course at Blackburn College has really improved my confidence.

“Having two work placements has given me invaluable work experience and I am so excited to progress further.”

