Decembeard: North West ready to tackle bowel cancer

Bowel Cancer UK is calling on all men to grow a beard this December to raise awareness and money to support vital research and lifesaving work to stop bowel cancer.

Embracing Decembeard, the UK's leading bowel cancer research charity is encouraging all dads, brothers, sons, nephews, grandads, and uncles to embrace the hirsute side of life for charity.

After a clean shave on November 30th, the charity wants people to let their facial hair flourish throughout December, with those already sporting a bold beard nudged to "dye, ditch, or decorate your beard" to join the campaign to combat the third most common cancer in men in the UK.

“Lads, winter’s cold so why don’t you do your face a favour and give it some warmth by growing a beard this December," said Decembeard supporter and sports broadcaster, Jim Rosenthal. "You’ll be raising money and awareness for a great cause that affects one in 14 men.”

With bowel cancer being the nation’s second biggest cancer killer, the charity said: "It doesn’t have to be this way as the disease is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

"Sign up to Decembeard and give hope to those that are going through treatment, remember loved ones and come together to stop bowel cancer," it added.

Almost 23,000 men are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, with the disease accounting for 10% of all male cancer deaths. Head to www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/support-us/fundraise/decembeard/ to get involved in Decembeard.