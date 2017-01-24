Dancer celebrates her 100th birthday

A great-grandmother well known for staging modern sequence dancing classes locally celebrated her 100th birthday at the weekend.

Mrs Diana Williams was joined by her family at Castleford Home for Older People in Clitheroe, where she now lives, on Saturday for her birthday celebrations.

Her special day included receiving a bouquet of flowers from the Deputy Mayoress of the Ribble Valley and, of course, a telegram from HM The Queen.

Mrs Williams was brought up at Angram Green Farm, near Worston, by her parents Mr and Mrs Ted and Annie Bailey.

After attending school in Downham she went to work at Chatburn Mill until she married her husband Mr Edwin Williams.

The couple, who lived on Mitchell Street before moving to Chatburn Avenue, both in Clitheroe, had two children – Deanna and Trevor.

Well known for working in the convenience store, West End Stores on Woone Lane in Clitheroe, Mrs Williams was also known for staging modern sequence dancing classes at the Pendle Club, Lowergate, Clitheroe, with her late husband Edwin, who died 14 years ago.

The couple held similar classes at Harvey Street in Oswaldtwistle as well as in both Accrington and Great Harwood.

In 2004, when Mrs Williams was in her 80s she received a certificate in recognition of her voluntary work helping out with an out-of-school club at Trinity Community Partnership in Clitheroe.

On her birthday, the grandmother-of-four and great-grandmother-of-four was also presented with a birthday cake made by catering staff at Castleford.